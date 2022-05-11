NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The run will begin at 8:30 AM on the Natchez Bluff near Gazebo.

The event is open to all members of law enforcement in the surrounding areas. The run will travel on Franklin Street, go across Rankin Street, and it will end coming down Main Street.

All businesses and shop owners throughout the area are welcomed and encouraged to cheer for the runners and show support as they’re passing by.