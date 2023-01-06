NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) from other garbage companies after Metro Services Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Natchez Democrat reported the bankrupt company is still under contract with Adams County to collect trash for at least another 30 days. However, officials said that appears not to be happening as it should.

The contract between the county and Metro Services Group states the company could be penalized for each day garbage is not picked up, but if Metro ends its contract with the county with Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the company won’t be held responsible for paying those fines.

The newspaper reported Hometown Waste agreed to help service the county until the board gets contracts in line and ready to bid.

Anyone whose trash isn’t picked up on time should call the sanitation department at 601-445-7903.