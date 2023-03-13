ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 5, 2023, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation in reference to allegations of Molestation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Paul Lloyd Dawes was accused of sexually touching a minor at his residence on August 1, 2021.

During the investigation, authorities discovered extensive evidence supporting probable cause which led to officials obtaining an arrest warrant for Dowes. Deputies went on to locate Dowes and place him under arrest.