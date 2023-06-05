ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD)– The Adams County Sherriff’s Office (ASCO) is investigating a shooting at a residence at Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:30 PM on Philip West Road. According to Natchez Democrat, shots were fired at the home while three residents were inside sleeping by one or more suspects.

According to authorities, while the identity of the suspects and victims will remain anonymous during the investigation, deputies have multiple leads on the incident. There were no witnesses near the scene and no injuries were reported.

Authorities ask for anyone with information to contact 601-442-8333 or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.