Act of kindness surprises West Monroe Police Officers

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police officers were given quite a surprise while on patrol.

According to the West Monroe Police Departments Facebook page, a woman approached a few of their officers with a card.

The pictures posted to facebook show that there was a message on the envelope that said:

Because it’s not said enough…

And inside a card read said:

Thank y’all, all WMPD and parish and state officers for serving, protecting, and making our home a safer place! May God Bless and protect you all! –KK

From their page, officers thanked KK for her support and kindness. Stating they feel the support of all of the people in West Monroe.