Accident on I-20 closes westbound lanes near Start

START, La. — An accident on I-20 this morning has closed down the westbound lanes near Start.

According to LA DOTD, the westbound lanes near Magnolia Drive, exit 132, are blocked due to a vehicle accident.

Through viewer-submitted photos, it seems the accident involves at least 2 tractor-trailers.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.