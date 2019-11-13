Accident on I-20 closes westbound lanes near Start

START, La. — An accident on I-20 this morning has closed down the westbound lanes near Start.
According to LA DOTD, the westbound lanes near Magnolia Drive, exit 132, are blocked due to a vehicle accident.
Through viewer-submitted photos, it seems the accident involves at least 2 tractor-trailers.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
