Accident in Holly Ridge results in death of a child
HOLLY RIDGE, La. (Press Release) This crash took the life of an unrestrained child.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 21-year-old Darren Moore of Horn Lake, MS, was traveling south on LA Hwy 183.
For reasons still under investigation, the Impala traveled off the road into a ditch and collided with a culvert.
Moore, who was properly restrained, was airlifted to Jackson, MS for injuries he sustained in the crash. Tekerra Moore, a 4-year-old passenger, was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner's Office.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
In 2019, Troop F has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths.
