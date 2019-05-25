Accident in Holly Ridge results in death of a child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLY RIDGE, La. (Press Release) This crash took the life of an unrestrained child.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 21-year-old Darren Moore of Horn Lake, MS, was traveling south on LA Hwy 183.

For reasons still under investigation, the Impala traveled off the road into a ditch and collided with a culvert.

Moore, who was properly restrained, was airlifted to Jackson, MS for injuries he sustained in the crash. Tekerra Moore, a 4-year-old passenger, was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner's Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths.

