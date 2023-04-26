MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to reports, Acadian Ambulance Service will start Adhoc EMT classes soon. The classes will be taught at the office in Monroe, La. and there will be no cost to the students. After completing the course, students will sign a 2-year commitment to work for Acadian.

The completion of the course will essentially guarantee employment once students finish the class, and the pay will start between $38,000 and $40,000 annually. The class is four months long and two nights a week on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Once students complete the class, Acadian will pay for students to enroll in paramedic school to advance their careers.

Officials will also offer tuition assistance if students desire to work in another field. The next class will start at the end of May 2023.