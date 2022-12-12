WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Academy Sports West Monroe has partnered with the West Monroe Police Community Police Division for this year’s Shop with a Cop event. In support of the event, Academy Sports donated $1,500.

West Monroe Community Police Officer Ron Chapman contacted five elementary school principals within the city limits. Chapman told the principals that they could select three students to receive a $100 gift card to Academy Sports and have the opportunity to shop with members of the West Monroe Police Department.

The event will take place on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For more information on Shop with a Cop, contact Corporal Chapman at (318) 396-2722, ext. 3073.