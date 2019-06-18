A Timeline: Kaleb McClain's Escape, Chase, and Capture Video

WEST MONROE, La (06/18/19)--Digging through a lot of paperwork, NBC 10 was able to make a timeline of everything that went down in the Kaleb McClain case.

It all started when Kaleb McClain and an unnamed juvenile escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center around 6 p.M. on Saturday June 8th.

According to court documents, they went to Stewart's Grocery on Jackson street. This is where Amy Hubbard, McClain's mother, was called to come pick them up. Hubbard drove them to an address that belonged to Shelly Corrent, the mother of the other juvenile.

Last Monday ,the 10th, three vehicles were burglarized in the Northwood Trailer Park. Surveillance footage shows two unidentifiable males exiting a vehicle. The next day, officers started investigating, believing they were the two escapees. Amy Hubbard was arrested on failure to appear for a former warrant on Tuesday the 11th. Later she was also charged with assisting escape.

Wednesday the 12th-- Mackenzie Connor told police that Kaleb's father, Brian McClain, dropped him off at her house. Conner and Kaleb both got into her car.

"The gas station behind me is where Kaleb McClain came to meet some friends for some money, however that didn't happen. McClain saw the police, that is when the chase started on cypress street.. headed west bound."

The pursuit continued onto Kendalwood Drive where deputies say, McClain fired multiple shoots at police and eventually crashed. He then fled on foot. In the car were two passengers, one being Mackenzie Connor.

Thursday the 13th, Kaleb was finally captured around 5 P.M. and his father arrested around 9 P.M. It wasn't until Friday the 14th that the unnamed juvenile was arrested.

Sunday the 16th, documents allege that McClain admitted to the vehicle burglaries, saying that he was looking for money, guns, cigarettes, and anything valuable.

Finally, Monday the 17th, Shelly Corrent, was arrested for accessory after the fact. Documents say she gave a phone to her child so they could talk. Mackenzie Connor was also arrested for the same charge. Documents allege she allowed Kaleb McClain to stay at her residence for a couple of days.

There hasn't been word on deputies expecting more arrests in this case.

