A Taste of Freedom: Local Restaurant, Trio’s, Re-opens for Phase 1

MONROE, La. (5/15/2020) — Covid-19 has shaken up the restaurant business. It’s closed the doors to restaurants like Trio’s and only allowed customers to roll in through the drive-thru.

“It was a huge transition. That drive-thru is a big bonus for us.” Jenifer Johnson, Owner of Trio’s Dining



Even still, the restaurant took a big financial hit. Restaurant Owner, Jenifer Johnson, says they usually average over one hundred tabs a day since the stay at home order that number is more like 74.

“We’ve been able to pay our employees. We’ve been able to pay our bills, we’ve been able to pay our taxes,” said Johnson.

That’s all thanks to SBA loans and their to-go services. Friday, with the stay at home order, peeled away, c ustomers filed in.

“It started off a little slow and then it picked up.” Jenifer Johnson, Owner of Trio’s Dining

“It feels really good, really good. Even though things are not normal, it brings a little bit of normalcy back to life,” said Ashely White, a Trio’s Dining Customer.

For Trio’s the new normal looks like employees getting their temperature checked at the door, mobile menus, basic sanitation, and professional cleaning services. All of this while operating at 25% of normal capacity. Making it easier for customers to enjoy a taste of freedom.

“I know that she’s doing everything that she’s supposed to do by the rules and regulation by our state,” said White.

Johnson says they’re taking it one day at a time, “We’re just adapting like everybody else every day.”