A Story Of Two Mayors: City of Bastrop Has Two Leaders.

Bastrop, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The City of Bastrop has two mayors sworn in indeed, but elected mayor Betty Olive says,

There’s only one official mayor at the moment. Both sworn in mayors share their gratitude for one another.

“She probably doesn’t need my advice because she has sat here before. I actually want people to pray for our leaders.” Sys Bastrop mayor Henry Cotton.

Mayor Cotton says they both share different perspectives when it comes to running their city, but he says he feels confident the next administration will have enough sources to improve the city of Bastrop.

“They will have the opportunity to work on projects that we only could’ve dreamed of because we didn’t have the revenue. It’s gonna be a good four years I do believe. 3.7 million dollars for a town the size of Bastrop, it will go a long way.” He says.

Meanwhile, there’s only 9 days left until the new administration takes over, and elected mayor Betty Olive says she appreciates mayor Cotton’s support through the entire transition.

“I appreciate mayor Cotton, we have met on several different transitions of projects, and we have some meeting schedules for this week. He’s been really gracious to me and I do appreciate that very much.” She says.

Elected mayor Betty Olive says she feels humble to bring new promising projects to the city of Bastrop.

“That’s what being a mayor is about. you pick up where the previous mayor leaves off. you complete those projects and you create your own.” She says.

Elected mayor Betty olive also says they already feel comfortable enough to share ideas and concerns when it comes to bettering the lives of the people of Bastrop.