EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 27, 2022, the A-State Boys MC El Dorado Chapter will host a Poker Run benefit for The Call in Union County. Meet-up time will be at Pizza Pro in Smackover, Ark at 10 AM. Check-in will be at 10:30 AM.

There will be a $20 fee per rider and $10 fee for passengers with scorecards.