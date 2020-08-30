A small list of school closings

Some schools are making the decision to close on Monday due to damages or power outages from Hurricane Laura.
Ouachita and Jackson Parish, along with Monroe City schools, will be closed.
ULM will also be closed.
Jesus the Good Shepard and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Schools will be closed as well as Saint Frederick High School.
We will keep monitoring these closures as we learn more.
