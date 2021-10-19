A settlement in students’ suit over med school vaccinations

WINNSBORO,La(KTVE/KARD)--Winnsboro is receiving 1.25 million dollars from the united states department of agriculture to improve their water system. Mayor of Winnsboro John Dumas says the water system is 15 years outdated ,and that the city has selected an engineer for the construction of the water system. Winnsboro resident Shelia Rose-White, says she feels the water system is damaged, but she's happy to know that improvements are about to be made.

Shelia Rose-White "The sewage is messed up bagging up, and the water drains slow, well it really needs help, cause it's really messed up. I thank them for the money that they're giving them to improve a whole lot of things concerning the water system because it's really needed."

Although the city has hired an engineer for the water system there isn’t a set date for construction to begin. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.