A settlement in students’ suit over med school vaccinations

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit in which three medical students sought an exemption from a north Louisiana medical college’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements on religious grounds. In the settlement, the Edwards Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Monroe formally agrees to exempt the students from the requirement.
The students agree not to seek monetary claims and to stop pursuing a contempt motion against the college. That motion argued the college retaliated against the students for the lawsuit by unfairly blaming the three students for COVID-related curriculum changes.