EGAN, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- An Egan man is behind bars after being accused of trying to lure a teen into his vehicle and soliciting a 13-year-old girl for sex.

According to arrest reports, 45-year-old James G. Regan traveled from Egan to Oak Grove, Louisiana to meet a 13-year-old girl. However, there were undercover officers waiting for his arrival.