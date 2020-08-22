WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of West Monroe leaders and the Ouachita Parish School Board revealed the opening of the new Riverbend Community Health Park on Friday, August 21, 2020.
The park features a track and fitness machines to promote healthy living. After the ceremonial ribbon cutting many of those in attendance took a few laps on the new track.
The park is right in front of Riverbend Elementary School. The park is open to the community outside of school hours.
The city wants everyone to go and check it out.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- A new community park opens in West Monroe
- State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette
- Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo
- LSU’s Interim President asking student-leaders to hold classmates accountable with safety measures
- Friends and family gather to honor the life of Pamela Oliver