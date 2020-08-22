A new community park opens in West Monroe

Local News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of West Monroe leaders and the Ouachita Parish School Board revealed the opening of the new Riverbend Community Health Park on Friday, August 21, 2020.

The park features a track and fitness machines to promote healthy living. After the ceremonial ribbon cutting many of those in attendance took a few laps on the new track.
The park is right in front of Riverbend Elementary School. The park is open to the community outside of school hours.

The city wants everyone to go and check it out.

