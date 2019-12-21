A new change to the West Monroe Recycling Center coming in 2020

WEST MONROE, La (12/20/19) — It’s a time for last minute shopping and decorating, including buying a real Christmas tree a few days before Christmas.

“The tree makes the house smell better. The tree makes the house smell more like Christmas and gives you a brighter future into Christmas,” said Casey Nelson, Worker at Allen’s Christmas Trees.

After the fun of opening presents and decorating a tree, all that’s left is ripped up paper and string. This year the West Monroe Recycling Center is sharing tips when bringing items to the center after Christmas.

“A couple things to remember…we do not accept wrapping paper. Wrapping paper is made so differently. It’s always very decorative and ornate, so we can’t accept it. It’s not allowed to be recycled,” said Courtney Hornsby, Chief of Staff, City of West Monroe.

Even though, you are not able to recycle wrapping paper, there is a spot for your Christmas tree.

“We’re accepting live Christmas trees this holiday season. Many people want a viable solution for recycling live Christmas trees and so we’re gonna do that at the West Monroe Farmer’s Market which is just down the road on North 7th street,” said Hornsby.

After the trees are collected, the recycling process begins.

“We’ll then chip them with a local tree company and then the beautification department can use the wood chips in some of our landscaping beds around the city,” said Hornsby.

The recycling center can take paper, plastic, aluminum and more, with a new change coming in 2020.

Starting January 1st, the West Monroe Recycling Center will no longer be accepting plastic bags. Instead, they’re encouraging everyone to use reusable bags when shopping to eliminate the use of plastic bags.

The Farmer’s Market lot to recycle your Christmas tree will be open from December 26th to January 7th. They are asking for trees to be free from any ornaments, decoration, or flocking.

The West Monroe Recycling Center will be open on Monday, December 23rd and Friday, December 27th from 7 am to 5 p-m. They will be closed on Christmas day.