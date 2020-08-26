The first move to rename Lee Junior High fails

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A measure to rename Lee Junior High School failed at Tuesday’s Monroe City School Board meeting; however, the issue is not off the table.

The school board members agree that Lee Junior High should be renamed, but the choice of names is where the board disagrees.

In the meeting, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the board heard the recommendation of the renaming committee to change the school’s name to Neville Junior High.

That measure failed by a vote of four (4) to three (3), but board members are still open to that as a possibility.

“The naming committee was charged with making a recommendation to the board. And so, we are accepting that recommendation, but we also will be the one that makes the finals decision,” says Betty Ward Cooper of the Monroe City School Board.

The board voted to move the issue to a new committee, the Facilities Committee, to consider the name Neville Junior High, along with two other alternative names. The new committee will also be looking at the history behind all three names they are considering.

The Facilities Committee will present those options for the board to vote on at their next meeting.