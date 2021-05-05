A Monroe woman is being charged with vehicular homicide after head-on collision

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- A Monroe woman is being charged with vehicular homicide after a head-on collision that took place on Highway 165 in Monroe on April 1, 2021.

The report states a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 165, but erratically. The driver crossed the median and into the southbound “one-way” lane, and travelled approximately 0.4 miles before impacting another singular vehicle.

When officers responded to the accident, driver at fault, 27- year old Salina Marie Hill was trapped inside the vehicle and unconscious. Toxicology reports prove Hill’s blood alcohol content was .113%.

The driver of the impacted vehicle was also unconscious and trapped inside her vehicle. The victim passed away the following day due to injuries sustained by the crash.

An off duty officer of another jurisdiction witnessed the accident, and confirmed to police how the accident happened. A local convenient store surveillance camera also caught footage of the fatal crash.