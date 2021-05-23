A Monroe man was arrested for allegedly terrorizing a local restaurant

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was taken into police custody after refusing to leave, and allegedly terrorizing a local restaurant.

Per the arrest report, at 2:34 p.m. on May 22, 2021, 31-year-old Donte Williams went to 2Dudes Brew & Que on 436 Desiard Street to order food. After believing the employees did not get his order correct, Williams became irate and began repeatedly screaming at them. While arguing with the restaurant manager, he allegedly mentioned that he would get all of his people and come back to “shoot up the restaurant”.

He continued screaming at customers while making the pistol sign at employees. Once Monroe PD officers arrived, they informed Williams that he was under arrest, at which time he reportedly failed to comply or put his hands behind his back. After a short struggle, Williams was taken into custody at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Williams was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center, and is being charged with Disturbing the Peace, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Terrorizing, and Resisting an Officer.