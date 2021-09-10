A mix-up at a local pet groomer leads to Animal Cruelty charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday September 9, shortly before 7 p.m. deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Michael Walters on charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred at a local dog grooming business on the morning of Tuesday September 7. Per the arrest report, the business had two small dogs that looked similar in appearance and one of them was given to the wrong owner.

The dog was then taken to a home on the 400 block of Rowland Road where the mix-up was discovered by the family. However, when Michael Walters picked the dog up to take it to the car, he was bitten on his right index finger.

Per the witness report, Walters then dropped the eight pound dog and began punching it with his fists. When the dog began fleeing from Walters, he gave chase and kicked the dog with his foot.

The dog was returned shortly to a veterinary clinic by accident before being taken to the correct grooming business, where it died shortly after.

While being interviewed, Walters claims that when he picked the dog up, it bit him on the finger and would not let go until he began punching it, but a witness claims the dog did not latch onto his finger.

Michael Walters was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and one count of Failure to Appear.