A major mile stone: ULM celebrating 90 years of education and a new president

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana is celebrating a major mile stone. The university is gearing up to celebrate 90 years of education in north Louisiana.

According to the university, they are going to celebrate all week. The university says they have kicked off their week of special events; on Monday they handed out celebratory cakes to local partners, on Tuesday they passed out books to third graders, to read that story click here.

Thursday’s event starts at 7:00 p.m., the event is called Envision. This will bring live music, food, and a party for students on Bayou Bridge and Bayou Pointe Center and the evening will close with a fireworks display at 9:00 p.m. on the banks of Bayou Desiard.

The university says they will close this week of celebrations with a formal investiture of the new University President, Dr. Ronald Berry at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The investiture ceremony is the formal swearing in to office of a university president.

According to ULM, Dr. Berry is a native of Winnsboro, Louisiana, and a two-time graduate of ULM. He has served the university for more than 25 years.