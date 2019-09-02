A local shop stays open on Labor Day serving up sweet treats

WEST MONROE, La (9/2/19) — West Monroe is home to many small businesses and for most, holidays mean it’s time to close up shop for the day. However, one local business is dedicated to serving the community and stays open for most of the year; even on holidays.

Debbie’s snowball and ice cream shop at the corner of Cypress and Hilton street is home to many loving hearts and smiling faces.

“I love everything about it yes, my heart is just in it. my customers, we love our customers, our customers are just so sweet to us and so good to us,” said Debbie Callaway, the Owner of Debbie’s Snowballs.

The shop is open every day except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Debbie comes to work every day and rarely takes a day off. She says the shop is everything she’s dreamed of and more.

“We started about 14 years ago. We had no idea it was going to do what it did. My heart was always in the snowballs but especially in the ice cream. And I kept buying ice cream machines and kept making ice cream,” said Callaway.

Debbie’s stand has now grown to having two drive through windows and two serving windows that cater to anyone stopping by. She sells about 400 snowballs a day and uses almost 300 pounds of ice. The shop is very successful and continues to grow every day.

“Yea we’re gonna have to expand, It looks like we’re gonna have to pretty soon, I don’t know which way we’re going, but we’re gonna have to and if we do we’re gonna have longer hours also,” said Callaway.

She’s open on labor day and throughout the year. Whether it’s 100 degrees outside the cold winter, Debbie says the shop is always busy and ready to serve customers.