A former Marine is trying to secure benefits for Vietnam veterans

WASHINGTON (KARK) – (5/27/19) A former marine from Mena is working with Lawmakers in Washington on legislation that would allow veterans who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War to qualify for benefits due to Agent Orange exposure.

Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman and Senator John Boozman recently reintroduced legislation that would give these veterans the opportunity to prove toxic exposure to qualify for VA benefits.

Bill Rhodes is one of the main reasons lawmakers are fighting for them.

