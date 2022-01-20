A day in the life: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division is under the direction of Major Mike Moore and Administrative Captain Buddy Aulds. This division has over a hundred deputies, one of them being Corporal Jacob Hamby.

Corporal Hamby is going on his sixth year of being apart of the Uniform Patrol Division in Monroe. A typical day shift for a Uniform Patrol deputy is to arrive at the office at six in the morning to be apart of the usual briefing before they start patrolling the Ouachita Parish streets and take calls of service.

On average these deputies answer approximately over a thousand service calls per week. However, Hamby is no stranger to these calls and responsibilities since his dad was a police officer for over thirty years. After growing up in a law enforcement household, Hamby decided to go to college at University of Monroe to pursue a degree in criminal justice then soon after enlist in the police academy.

After graduating from the police academy, Hamby then started working for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office where he then moved up to become a Corporal and now trains rookies who just graduated from the academy. Hamby stated he is happy with being a police officer because everyday is different, and he can’t imagine doing anything else.