A Columbia man is behind bars, facing 5 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 5, 2021 at approximately 1:00 A.M., Ouachita Parish Sheriff Office deputies responded to a shooting victim at LSU Ochsner Hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital, it was determined the victim was shot in the left leg and left buttocks area.

According to arrest reports, throughout the investigation it was discovered there were 4 other individuals in the vehicle when the shooting took place; including a sixteen-year-old and a one-year-old in the back seat.

The arrest report states, during interviews with the other occupants of the vehicle, officers learned they were at the Wossman Shell, just off of U.S. Highway 165 prior to the shooting.

One occupant of the vehicle that was was being shot at told officers he saw a vehicle enter the parking lot and the two occupants started “mean mugging” him.

The witness says the occupants exited, then re-entered to the vehicle and left the area, at which point they left shortly after and began traveling south on U.S. Highway 165.

The witness then states, as they approached the intersection of U.S. Highway 165 and Ticheli Road, the suspects approached the driver’s side from the left lane and opened fire. The victim’s vehicle was struck approximately 5 times with the rear driver’s side passenger being shot.

Video surveillance footage from the Wossman Shell corroborated the statement of the victim.

The shooting suspect was later identified as Marvin Ahmed Williams, who has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for 5 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.