A Collinston couple has been arrested for exploitation of the infirmed

COLLINSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday September 9, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year-old Tamala Ragsdale and 60-year-old Terry Ragsdale each for one count of Exploitation of the Infirmed.

Per the report, the charges stem from a complaint lodged on June 29, 2021 stating that 82-year-old Sarah Liles was being taken advantage of prior to, and after the passing of her husband.

When Arnold Ray, Sarah’s husband of 60 years passed away, it was alleged that Terry and Tammy Ragsdale manipulated and exploited Sarah by convincing her to give Tammy power of attorney. It was also alleged that Liles was convinced to sign ownership of her home over to the Ragsdales, who also took control of up to $100,710 of Liles’s money.

During the investigation, Sarah Liles did admit to officers that she signed an Act of Donation for her home because she was scared and the Ragsdale’s promised to take care of her. She also admitted that Tammy Ragsdale convinced her husband Arnold Ray to sign a Power of Attorney form for his portion of the house while he was suffering from Alzheimer’s while living in Landmark Assisted Living in West Monroe.

As part of the investigation, officers interviewed several neighbors, friends and family members involved who confirmed that the Ragsdale’s were taking advance of Sarah Liles.

Tamala and Terry Ragsdale have been booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center with each having a bond set at $100,000.