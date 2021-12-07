A celebration of businesses in West Monroe returns

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe, West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet with several hundred business and political leaders. This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Bob Turner with Sunset Academy of Leadership Training. Many awards were given out, including Public Safety Officers of the Year.

Top winners of this year’s awards:

Detective Daniel Freeland with the West Monroe Police Department

Captain Jared Walker with the West Monroe Fire Department

Captain V Carter with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department

Senior Investigator James Humphrey with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

KTVE and KARD are proud members of the Chamber of Commerce.