A Boil Advisory has been issued for the D’Arbonne Water System

(11/22/19) The D’Arbonne Water system is experiencing problems with the water supply system due to a break in the water main.

The Water System North is issuing a boil advisory for the following roads:

Spearsville Road, Firetower Road, HWY 550, Henderson Hill Road, HWY 15, Goose Elkins Road, Jack Beaird Road, Burley Road, Liberty Church Road, Cole Street, Cherry Street and Troy Foster Road.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

