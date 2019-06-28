A 2015 lawsuit against five Fourth District Court Judges and Law Clerk

MONROE, La (06/28/19)–The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in a case dealing with a Monroe man’s lawsuit against five judges and a law clerk.

According to these court documents, a lawsuit, first filed in 2015, can now go ahead. It’s a story our content partners at the Ouachita Citizen have been following for years and this case is far from over.



In July of 2015 — Stanley Palowsky III filed a lawsuit against Law Clerk, Allyson Campbell. He says Campbell concealed or destroyed court documents he filed in a different lawsuit against his former business partner. Palowsky has also tried to sue five Fourth District Court Judges, including: Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters, and retired Judge Benjamin Jones. He claims they knew about Campbell’s alleged activities and worked with her to cover up the acts.



Last spring, the First Circuit Court rules Palowsky could sue Campbell for civil damages. However, at that time, the judges were entitled to Judicial Immunity.



On Wednesday, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in Palowsky’s favor.

They’re allowing his lawsuit to continue against the five judges and the law clerk.



Campbells’ attorney, Brain Crawford, says she is reviewing the ruling. He also says she will make a decision about her next legal steps soon.



I also reached out to the judges’ and Stanley Palowsky’s attorneys. So far, I haven’t heard back from them. At this time the five judges and Campbell have not been granted immunity.