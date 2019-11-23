Local shops prepare for Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday

WEST MONROE, La. (11/22/2019)– Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Black Friday is following right behind.

“For downtown, it’s more of everybody just trying to be different. Of course, everybody is wanting a sale,” Karri McBeth, The Mother Hen Owner, said.

As anyone who owns a local business can tell you online shopping has become a huge competitor in the retail industry. That’s why small shops in downtown West Monroe are doing what they can to stand out this Black Friday.

“With the big box stores, I guess you could say, doing all of the specials for Black Friday, we really try to focus our attention on shopping small,” Karen Laban, Spice and Tea Exchange Owner, said.

Local business owners take the focus off of Black Friday and put their energy and attention on Shop Small Saturday.

“With families in town for Thanksgiving and everybody kind of worn out from their Black Friday competition shopping, we find that everybody comes down on Saturday,” Laban said. “We have a lof of specials and deals that day, and we encourage everybody to shop local and shop small.”

Owners say the benefit of shopping small this holiday season is the customer service and personalization you get from shopping with your neighbors

“Touch, feel, you see it, you like it,” McBeth said. “You don’t have to deal with the returns, we don’t deal with a whole lot of returns for that reason. You learn what they like and want and you continue to put that back in your store opposed to the chains that carries the same thing state to state.”