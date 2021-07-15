Vidalia man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a minor

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday July 13, Concorida Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint regarding 34-year-old Johnny L. Rice sending inappropriate images to a 16-year-old female.

Per the release, the investigation yielded cell phone evidence which showed numerous inappropriate text messages, and an inappropriate photo of himself.

Rice was arrested on charges of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone with information related to this case should contact the CPSO or Detective Lipscomb at 318-336-5231.