911 yard signs need to be seen clearly in front of your home or business

A lot of residential homes and businesses in Union Parish do not have these signs in their yards. These signs can be placed either on your mailbox, in your yard, or near the front door. They have to be visible on both sides of the street and even at night for police and firefighters to respond to the right location. If your numbering on your sign is fading or some have fallen off, you can purchase these in the E-911 office located at 100 E. Bayou St. Farmerville, LA for just $15. They are open Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm.

If you do not have these signs in your yard or will not get one when yours is wearing off, a $100 fee could be assessed. I spoke with the director of E-911, Danny A. Smith, and he is very concerned about the businesses and homes that do not have these signs in their yards.