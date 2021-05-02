9-year-old boy with rare condition has his baseball dreams come true

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A little boy with a rare condition dreams came true on a baseball field Friday night with help from community members in North DeSoto Parish.

Cash Caskey is nine years old and full of spirit. He was born with a rare congenital disorder called Arthrogryposis Multiple Congenital that left him unable to use his hands and arms.

“But he has found a way to do everything. He was born with all odds against him and he’s here,” said Amanda Caskey, Cash’s mom.

His family says he never let it slow him down and he always followed what his two older brothers were doing.

“He always wanted to do what his brothers do. We put him in soccer. Things that would fit him better. But he keeps pushing the envelope and wants to play baseball, wants to play football so we’re here and going to give them that chance. It’s always been a dream to do what his big brothers have done,” Amanda said.

The North Desoto community and baseball team along with Dixie Baseball team gave him a shot to play his first game. His parents are grateful for the team support.

“He’s never told himself no. He’s never complained. But there’s a lot of things he’s not been able to do. But this is going to open his eyes and let him know don’t worry about what you can’t do. Just try different things and do what you can,” said James Caskey, Cash’s dad.

Cash took on the challenge getting ready before his big game.

“My dad and brothers have been practicing with me. They will throw the ball so I can hit it,” Cash said.

His oldest brother said anyone born with a disease should be given a chance.

“He’s been out with us and always wanting to throw the baseball. So it’s cool he’s getting to do what me and my brother do,” said Gage Caskey, Cash’s big brother.

The coach saw Amanda’s post on social media about cash wanting to play baseball like his brothers. So he organized the event to give him the opportunity.

“Any kid is worth a shot. Any kid deserves a shot. I really believe that. That’s what little league is all about,” said Ryan Wagner, Baseball coach.

Cash played second and got be just one of the team which he says makes him, “happy!”

“He definitely catches everybody’s heart. He has a huge heart and he has everybody’s heart,” James said.

His family thanks their community which they say have always been supportive of cash.

Each year, they raise awareness about his disease for the day dedicated to it on June 30th.