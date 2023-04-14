PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — “That’s one of our things — we want people to never forget,” explained tour guide Billy Puckett.

Puckett is one of the firefighters who was on ground zero when the World Trade Center was attacked back on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the surprise attack.

The “9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit” from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a tribute to all who lost their lives on that horrific day. The trailer has made its way to Ponchatoula for the first time and visitors will be able to experience the emotions from it at the Strawberry Festival.

“A lot of the areas we go to people will not have the opportunity to go to the [New York] city to actually see the museum to see the memorial,” said Puckett.

From parts of the World Trade Center found in the rubble to uniforms, there is so much history packed into this mobile unit.

But, what may be the most special is getting to talk to Puckett as he recounts memories from the devastating day.

“You think about the guys, the heroes that day,” he said. “It is 100% therapy, but you also want to tell the true story because there are so many stories out there that are false.”

The tribute showcases just how strong the United States is.

“We are a resilient country and you’re not going to keep us down,” said Puckett.

You can catch the Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest, sponsored by WGNO on Friday, April 14 beginning at 12 p.m. The event runs through Sunday.

