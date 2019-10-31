8th Grade Math students in Louisiana progress to the best in the country

MONROE, La. (10/31/19)-- When asked why students feel the need to carry guns, students from both Wossman and Carroll high schools had the same answer- the fear of needing protection. Anger and pain filled the room as high school students spoke up about gun violence.

"We shouldn't die by guns," Kristan Tyler, a Wossman HS student, said. "We should die how God wanted us to. Not by trying to be around some beef, because when you die, the hood that you're claiming is not going to be in that casket with you. You're going to be by yourself."