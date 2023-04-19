LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that Choudrant Elementary School in Lincoln Parish, La. collaborated with Edge of Space Missions from Colorado and gave their 5th graders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Edge of Space Missions, funded by the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association, aims to develop future scientists and engineers by giving students a chance to launch items approximately 100,000 feet to the edge of space via a 50-foot balloon.

According to officials, approximately 80 fifth graders at Choudrant Elementary School collected items to send up on the March 26, 2023, launch date. Students had the option to send items such as marshmallows, bubble wrap, glue sticks, and chips. Prior to sending their items, students performed multiple pre-flight tests to collect data on the items they selected to send to the edge of space.

After the items were returned, the students then re-evaluated the matter to determine how the extreme cold and nearly zero atmospheric pressure affected their items. The students’ gumball-sized capsules reached a height of 104,000 feet before the object popped.

Each student also sent up a flower seed. These seeds are planted, and the “space flowers” will be used as gifts for Mother’s day.