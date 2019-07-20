7th annual dance camp held at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La (07/20/19)–Girls were ready to get their dance on at the seventh annual all-star academy dance camp. This three day camp is hosted at Grambling State University and put on by All-Star Dance Academy.



The instructors help girls from ages 5 to 18 develop their dancing skills.

It all started when two girls wanted to help kids in the area enhance their artistic abilities.





“When I was younger, we didn’t really have dance camps here. So we had to go far away. So I thought having one here would be good for the community, good for the university and you know give the kids something to do in the summer time,” said Nicole Ivory, Creative Director of All-Star Dance Academy.



The camp is also helping the dancers stay healthy and active this summer.

Tomorrow, July 21st, the girls will show case their talent in a final performance.