RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 3, 2023, the 73rd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place in Downtown Ruston, La. The event will start from 9:00 AM through 11:00 PM and feature 10 plus hours of live music, more than 80 food and art vendors, interactive kids’ activities, peachy treats, and more.

It’s a great year to celebrate all the things that make Ruston & Lincoln Parish special. We’re looking forward to inviting our community and our visitors downtown to experience all the festivities we’ve planned for this year’s event. Amanda Carrier, President and CEO for the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

According to officials, over 22,000 people attended the festival in 2022 from all across Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi, contributing 2.1 million dollars to the local economy. Attendance for 2023 is anticipated to exceed 2022 and provide another substantial economic impact as the festival has expanded its footprint and added more outlying events.

The Peach Festival is not only a wonderful celebration of our local culture, but it is a huge economic driver for our downtown merchants and restaurants, and businesses across the parish. Amy Stegall, Ruston Main Street Director

The event is free to the public from 9:00 AM through 5:00 PM. Admission after 5:00 PM for the evening music lineup will be $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and free for children four and under. Kids Alley will be expanded to West Mississippi Avenue with more activities and entertainment from 9:00 AM through 5:00 PM.

See below for the schedule of events for the 73rd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Peach Arts Market Discover art, handmade items, and homemade goods from local artists, artisans, and makers. Located in Sexton Lot across from Railroad Park and East Park Avenue.

9:00 AM- 5:00 PM: Kids Alley is An Art Experience for Kids of all ages who can enjoy hands-on art activities and crafts on West Mississippi Avenue. along with interactive performances and demonstrations on the Kids Alley stage.

9:00 AM – 11:00 PM: Live Performances on the Railroad Park Stage including Parker and Chloe, Haley Brooke, Braydon Watts, DK Harrel, Jennifer Janèt, Big AL and Cherri Jubilee, Kelli Roberts Band, Main Street Band, LVVRS, and this year’s headliner, Parish County Line.

The Peach Festival is looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering you can view the volunteer slots that are still open and can sign up at lapeachfest.com/volunteers. For more information on the Louisiana Peach Festival, visit www.lapeachfest.com or contact 318-255-2031.