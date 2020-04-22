70th Peach Festival in Ruston postponed to October 24th

RUSTON, La. — The 70th Peach Festival has been postponed to October of this year amid coronavirus concerns.

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted via videoconference to postpone the Louisiana Peach Festival to October 24, 2020.

They say due to COVID-19 business constraints, the staff has not been able to complete the necessary tasks to be ready for the festival in June.

