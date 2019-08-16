70 years of love: West Carroll couple celebrates milestone anniversary

OAK GROVE, La. (8/16/19)– Residents say not much changes in the Oak Grove community. The neighborhoods are quiet, there’s plenty of wide open fields and farms.

Many of the people of this community have spent most of their lives here, and for one couple — the love they found almost 70 years ago — hasn’t changed either.

“I told her it’s now or never–we’re getting married. I think she….it didn’t take her too long to think,”

Meet Earl and Kathleen Franklin. They were just teenagers when they met back in 1948. Earl vividly remembers the first time he saw her.

“Kathleen comes walking down the road, and two more girls. And of course, there’s several boys we were all standing outside, and I said ‘Hey, look come over here!’ and I thought Kathleen was the prettiest one of the bunch,” said Earl.

After they met, Earl enlisted in the AirForce and was deployed overseas, but come the holiday’s this airman received something special in the mail.

“Christmas came around, I didn’t have that many Christmas cards, but I sent her that card and that started the whole thing,” said Earl.

When Earl returned to the United States in 1949, he immediately proposed and the couple was married the same day.

In just a few days, they’ll celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. So we asked the couple, what’s the key to a long lasting marriage?

“Work together and figure your problems out and deal with them. Don’t turn them aside and forget your vows,” said Kathleen.

Yes, some things have stood the test of time in this Oak Grove community.

The Franklin’s love proves that.