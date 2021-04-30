7 Monroe Police Department recruits to graduate next week

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The City of Monroe says, The North Delta Regional Training Academy will graduate its 144th class on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The ceremony will be held at the North Delta Training Academy at 420 Wheelis Street in West Monroe, beginning at 6 P.M..

“We work really hard and do our due diligence to ensure we’re selecting quality candidates to send to the academy”, said Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan.

After graduating the 18-week academy, the officers will train for all certifications, including firearm and pepper spray certifications. The next 16 weeks following graduation, officers will participate in a Field Training Officer Program where they are paired with seasoned officers.

Mayor Friday Ellis says he is “proud of the recruits and the commitment they’ve made to stand on the frontlines in the protection of our communities. Thank you for stepping up to help keep the City of Monroe safe.”