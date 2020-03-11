UPDATE: Sixth suspect wanted in 2018 car theft scheme arrested

UPDATE: (03/11/2020) WEST MONROE, La. — The last suspect in a car theft scheme from 2018 has been arrested.

According to arrest reports, Aaron Green was arrested on March 10, 2020, during a traffic stop along I-20.

Court documents say that Green was involved in the 2018 car theft scheme that spanned from Louisiana to Georgia. Green, according to the documents, would provide fake identifications and credit reports to the vehicle dealerships in order for the co-conspirators to illegally purchase the vehicles.

Documents continue to say that Green has a very violent criminal history and is feared by people who have “crossed” him in the past.

Green is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $400,00 bond and charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Theft.

UPDATE (01/26/2018 11:33 A.M.): The West Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for felony theft in a recent car theft at a local dealership.

Aaron Green is wanted for one count of felony theft, and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft in regards to a recent car theft scheme from a local dealership in West Monroe.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Green, you are asked to contact West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722 or Crime Stoppers of Ouachita by Facebook at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Five people are waking up behind bars after police say they were involved in a car theft scheme spreading from West Monroe to Georgia.

Thursday, the West Monroe Police Department arrested 19-year-old Alijah Ford of Covington, Louisiana, Arquishia Williams of Grambling, Tyler Smith from Alabama along with Deiondre Bradshaw & Alexzondre Smith both from Georgia.



According to the arrest reports, Williams purchased a $30,000 Dodge Charger from the dealership using false identification.

The following day police say Smith, who co-signed on the vehicle, returned with his three accomplices from out of town to purchase three additional vehicles.

Through investigation, police found out the suspects had plans to sell the stolen vehicles in Georgia.

All five suspects are charged with theft and criminal conspiracy to felony theft.

At this time the suspects are being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

No bond amount has been set yet.

