All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Vidalia, La. in reference to a sexual abuse investigation. During the search, authorities seized and analyzed numerous electronic devices, recovering hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, they made contact with 67-year-old Michael H. George and he was taken into custody and booked without incident. No local victims were identified during the search of the devices; however, the matter remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

George was charged with 286 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and Sexual Abuse of an Animal (possessing images of animals engaged in sex with humans). If anyone has information for this investigation, contact authorities at 318-336-5231.