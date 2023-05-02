WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 18, 2023, through May 20, 2023, the Deep South PRCA Rodeo will take at 2112 Loop Drive in Winnsboro, Louisiana. The event will feature Rudy Burns as the rodeo clown and each night will start at 8:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Deep South PRCA Rodeo

Presale tickets are $15 for adults or $20 at the gate, and $6 for children. Presale tickets are available at Sullivan’s Feed and Seed store located in Winnsboro.

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, the Miss Deep South Pageant will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the kids rodeo will take place AT 5:00 PM. Admission for the kids rodeo is $5 per person.