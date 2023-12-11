All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONTEREY, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 8, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to Trinity Medical, where a minor was being treated after a possible drug overdose. According to detectives, the child was allegedly provided an unknown type of pill by 63-year-old Michael Bruce Halford.

Halford allegedly requested that the child pay him by way of sexual activity. According to detectives, Halford was located and taken into custody without incident. Halford was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.