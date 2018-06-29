6 Arrested in recent burglary investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hefner (top left) Porter (top center) Hillis (top right) Morris (botton left) McClain (bottom center) Ronquille (bottom right)

UNION Parish - Union Parish sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigations into a series of burglaries in the Downsville area and have arrested several for a burglary in the Marion area.

A number of burglaries and thefts in the Downsville area “have given our investigators fits for a while but they’ve now arrested some suspects and more arrests are expected as they continue searching for others involved,” Sheriff Dusty Gates said.

The sheriff and investigators describe the burglary/theft ring as the largest in recent memory.

Investigators are convinced they have arrested the ringleader of the group. Tony R. Hefner, 53, of West Monroe/Downsville, is being held in the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville on bonds totaling $199,000. He is charged with illegal possession of stolen things, criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft and intimidation of a witness.

Hefner also is being held without bond on warrants charging him with failing to appear in court for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic abuse battery and possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators report in an investigative affidavit that they learned that others involved in the conspiracy would bring stolen items to Hefner at his house in the Downsville area in exchange for money and methamphetamine. Hefner would then find buyers for the stolen merchandise, Gates said.

Others arrested so far in the investigation include Marion Nicole McClain, 36, Smith Avenue., Monroe, who is charged with theft of a motor vehicle (ATV), $40,000 bond; Jacob Kyle Porter, 35, of Farmerville, simple burglary, conspiracy to commit felony theft, $40,000 bond; Steven Casey Morris, 33, Downsville, theft of a motor vehicle (ATV), simple burglary and criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft, $60,000 bond.

Investigators said that Hefner, during the investigation, threatened some of his neighbors in Downsville because they talked with law enforcement.

More than $20,000 in merchandise and equipment has been recovered including an ExMark zero-turn mower and trailer, investigators report. Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators also are investigating the same suspects for thefts and burglaries in Ouachita.

Gates said detectives have other leads and additional warrants will be issued in the conspiracy as the investigation continues.

In the Marion burglary, detectives have arrested Greggory Ronquille, 45, of 152 Edward Rd., West Monroe, for simple burglary. His bond was set at $20,000.

Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators have arrested another suspect in the Marion burglary and UPSO has placed a detainer on Michael Hillis, 31, no permanent address. He will be charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Union detectives said the burglary victim, who was incarcerated at the time of the break-in, reported that she had video of four people breaking into her residence on Wheeler Road that occurred Feb. 18.

The victim reported that she was an acquaintance of the four individuals involved and identified each one on the video.

Detectives said the four were seen loading items into a vehicle that included jewelry, deer stands, assorted tools, a truck wench, three carpet shampooers, clothing and boots. The victim placed a value of $60,000 on the items stolen.

Detectives have issued warrants for the other two involved in the burglary.

Detectives reported that all the suspects in both of these cases know each other.

All of the suspects have extensive criminal histories, Gates said, but Hefner has the most extensive. His criminal history is 30 pages long and includes narcotics, thefts, burglaries, DWI, domestic abuse battery and battery of a police officer.