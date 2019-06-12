5 juveniles arrested, accused of causing more than $75K worth of damage to Morehouse Parish farm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/12/19) MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. -- Five juveniles have been arrested after police say they caused over $75,000 worth of damage to farm equipment.

According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a farm off of Sunshine Road yesterday in regard to a burglary and property damage.

Officers found damage to rice fields, damage to a Polaris side-by-side, and other farm equipment that had been damaged. They also found a large John Deere tractor submerged in a drainage ditch.

Officers say another side-by-side and several other items were missing from the farm.

After viewing surveillance video, officers with MPSO and the West Carroll Sheriff's Office were able to identify 5 juveniles that they say were responsible. All 5 were brought back to Morehouse Parish by their parents and all 5 were interviewed about the incident.

The group of juveniles were all arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, and Criminal Damage to Property.

