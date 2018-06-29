5 areas in Ouachita Parish test positive for West Nile

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OUACHITA Parish - Five mosquito pools, representing five locations, have tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish.

The mosquito pools were collected from June 18 to June 23.

The locations are as follows:

Monroe: Near the intersection of I-20 and Orange Street and near Lakewood Subdivision.

West Monroe: Between West Monroe High School and First Baptist Church of WM and near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street.

Sterlington: Near Davis Street.

All affected areas will be treated by truck Friday night (June 29) and aerially Sunday (July 1).